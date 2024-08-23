Houston Restaurant Weeks - The Palm

When The Palm moved to its new downtown location, they saved many of the original caricatures, but also repainted some, and of course, continue to add additional faces as they always have.

Right at the front door greeting folks, you'll find a picture of Cleverley Stone, the founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Original Caricature Cleverley Stone - The Palm

This famous steakhouse (also known for it's lobster dishes) has created a wonderful 3 course dinner $55 menu but also added a few course options, in typical Palm style.

You can also take advantage of the $25 2-course lunch menu.

The restaurant is located at 1201 Fannin St

Operating Hours:

Monday - Thursday 11:30am - 9pm

Friday 11:30am - 10pm

Saturday 5pm - 10pm

Sunday 5pm - 9pm

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

