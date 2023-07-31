Houston Restaurant Weeks: Masterchef alums make their top picks

article

Houston Restaurant Weeks starts Tuesday, August 1, 2023. With hundreds of restaurant options offering multiple course lunch and dinner deals at $25, $39 or $55, we asked the experts which restaurants they plan on trying first.

Here are the top picks from two Houston Masterchef Legends alum.

Suu Khin was a finalist on MasterChef Legends Season 11. She was recently nominated "Best Pop-Up" for the 2023 Culturemap Tastemaker Awards. She's also runs a Burmese food blog called Burmalicious By Suu.

Suu's HRW Picks:

Amrina | 3 Waterway Square Pl #100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Amerigos | 25250 Grogans Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Phat Eatery | 23119 Colonial Pkwy suite b-2, Katy, TX 77449 Marmo | 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109, Houston, TX 77006 Ostia | 2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006 Pastore | 1180 Dunlavy St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77019 Hugo's | 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006 Masraff's | 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024 Brennan's on the Bayou | 1 Birdsall St, Houston, TX 77007

Joseph Manglicmot was also a contestant on Masterchef Legends Season 11. Joseph was named a 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Finalist alongside Pinkerton's BBQ. After Masterchef, Joseph and Suu launched a sauce company called Naga. Joseph also recently opened craft cocktail garden, The Ivy House, along Washington Ave.

Here are Joseph's HRW Picks:

93 Til | 1601 W Main St, Houston, TX 77006 Lulu's | 2518 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019 Muse | 3210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019 Phat Eatery | 23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2, Katy, TX 77449 Graffiti Raw | 1001 California St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77006

