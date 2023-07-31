Houston Restaurant Weeks: Masterchef alums make their top picks
HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Weeks starts Tuesday, August 1, 2023. With hundreds of restaurant options offering multiple course lunch and dinner deals at $25, $39 or $55, we asked the experts which restaurants they plan on trying first.
Here are the top picks from two Houston Masterchef Legends alum.
Suu Khin was a finalist on MasterChef Legends Season 11. She was recently nominated "Best Pop-Up" for the 2023 Culturemap Tastemaker Awards. She's also runs a Burmese food blog called Burmalicious By Suu.
Suu's HRW Picks:
- Amrina | 3 Waterway Square Pl #100, The Woodlands, TX 77380
- Amerigos | 25250 Grogans Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
- Phat Eatery | 23119 Colonial Pkwy suite b-2, Katy, TX 77449
- Marmo | 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109, Houston, TX 77006
- Ostia | 2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
- Pastore | 1180 Dunlavy St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77019
- Hugo's | 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
- Masraff's | 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024
- Brennan's on the Bayou | 1 Birdsall St, Houston, TX 77007
Joseph Manglicmot was also a contestant on Masterchef Legends Season 11. Joseph was named a 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Finalist alongside Pinkerton's BBQ. After Masterchef, Joseph and Suu launched a sauce company called Naga. Joseph also recently opened craft cocktail garden, The Ivy House, along Washington Ave.
Here are Joseph's HRW Picks:
- 93 Til | 1601 W Main St, Houston, TX 77006
- Lulu's | 2518 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019
- Muse | 3210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
- Phat Eatery | 23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2, Katy, TX 77449
- Graffiti Raw | 1001 California St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77006
