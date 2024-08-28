Houston Restaurant Weeks - Masraff's

Houston Restaurant Weeks has been extended! Now you can dine out and do good until the end of September! (More on this later)

Masraff's is offering a 3-course $55 dinner for HRW 2024.

Dinner 1st course

An iconic Houston restaurant, Masraff's was originally located in the Uptown Post Oak area. But in 2020. they moved to their current location in Memorial at 9655 Katy Freeway.

The phone number is 713-355-1975

Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Operating Hours:

Monday - Thursday 11am -9pm

Friday 11am -10pm

Saturday 5pm-10pm

Bar at Masraff's Restaurant

Remember Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 has been extended to September 30th - another whole month of dining out and doing good.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

