Houston Restaurant Weeks - Fig and Olive

Taking inspiration from the French Riviera, Fig and Olive focuses on the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean, combining French, Italian and Moroccan cuisine.

Katie Stone chats with General Manager Magdiel Martinez and Chef Cesar Tovar about the items on this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks menus. The restaurant is offering a $25 2- course lunch and a $55 3- course dinner

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lunch 1st course

Fig and Olive is located at 5115 Westheimer at the west end of the Galleria. They open daily at noon, close at 9:30pm Monday- Wednesday and 10:30pm Thursday - Saturday. Sunday's closing time is 8:00pm

Reservations can be made on Resy or through their website at figandolive.com

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Wild Mushroom Croquettes

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.