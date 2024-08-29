Houston Restaurant Weeks - Federal American Grill
HOUSTON - Coco Dominguez visited Federal American Grill to check out the brunch, lunch, dinner and to-go options they are offering for Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Brunch 1st course
All 5 Houston area locations are participating in this annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank
Downtown - 1221 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010
Hedwig - 8731 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
Katy - 727 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494
Rice Military - 510 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007
The Woodlands - 27700 Interstate 45 North, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
Biscuits and Gravy
The restaurants are open
Monday - Thursday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday - Saturday: 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Brunch is served until 3pm on Saturday & Sunday
Reservations can be made through Open Table.
There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.
