Expand / Collapse search

Houston Restaurant Weeks - Federal American Grill

By
Published  August 29, 2024 1:24pm CDT
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks - Federal American Grill

All 5 Houston area locations of Federal American Grill are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Coco Dominguez visited Federal American Grill to check out the brunch, lunch, dinner and to-go options they are offering for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Image 1 of 7

Brunch 1st course

All 5 Houston area locations are participating in this annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank

Downtown - 1221 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

Hedwig - 8731 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

Katy - 727 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494

Rice Military - 510 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007

The Woodlands - 27700 Interstate 45 North, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

Image 1 of 6

Biscuits and Gravy

The restaurants are open

Monday - Thursday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Friday - Saturday: 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Brunch is served until 3pm on Saturday & Sunday

Reservations can be made through Open Table.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. 

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here  

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here 

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.