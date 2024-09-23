Houston Restaurant Weeks - Aiko

Chef Patrick Pham welcomes Katie Stone to Aiko. No stranger to Houston Restaurant Weeks Chef Pham highlights items on the menu and shares some ingredient information.

A Japanese cuisine Sushi bar and restaurant, Aiko, is offering both lunch and dinner menu items during Houston Restaurant Weeks. The $25 3- course lunch repeats options for dinner, but the $39 dinner menu offers 1 more course to include choice of hand roll.

Aiko is located at 1902 Washington Avenue. Their phone number is 832-582-7525.

The restaurant is open for lunch 7 days a week from 11am - 3pm. Dinner is available Sunday - Wednesday from 5pm - 10pm and Aiko is open 1 hour longer on Thursday through Saturday from 5pm -11pm

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.