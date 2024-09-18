Houston Restaurant Week - Benny Chows

Katie Stone visits with Exec Chef Jett in the dining room at Benny Chows to talk about the items available on the lunch and dinner menus for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Chef Junnajet "Jett" Hurapan is an award-winning chef with over 35 years of experience, with a background that includes Thai, Chinese, Pan Asian and New American cuisine. He's a perfect fit as executive chef at Benny Chows.

During Houston Restaurant Weeks Benny Chows is offering a $25 2-course lunch featuring the "Benny box" and a $55 3- course dinner.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lunch 1st course

The restaurant is located on Washington Avenue, next to B&B Butchers, (1818 Washington) and is open 7 days a week - Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Darsaan

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.