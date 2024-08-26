The Brief TPC Group's Houston facility at 8600 Park Place Boulevard is experiencing intermittent flaring due to an operational issue, but no impact is expected on employees or the surrounding community. The company, a major producer of petrochemical products and services, has been operating for 80 years and is headquartered in Houston with additional terminals in Port Neches and Lake Charles. TPC Group has apologized for any inconvenience caused and will provide updates as more information becomes available.



(Photo: Houston Transtar)

TPC Group's Houston operations have reported an operational issue that may result in intermittent flaring at their facility in southeast Houston. The announcement was issued to notify nearby residents and businesses just before 11:00 a.m.

The company has assured the public that the incident is not expected to impact employees, industrial neighbors, or the surrounding community. TPC Group expressed regret for any inconvenience the flaring might cause.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

TPC Group, a producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, has an 80-year operating history and is headquartered in Houston. The company provides infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast, with its products being used in a variety of sectors, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics, and surfactants.

SUGGESTED: Man killed in shooting outside Houston Airbnb pool party

In addition to its Houston facility, TPC Group operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Houston plant is part of the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.