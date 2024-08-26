The Brief A 20-year-old man was fatally shot outside an AirBnB pool party in Houston at around 11:15 p.m. on August 25, 2024. Partygoers performed CPR until Houston Fire Department personnel arrived, but the victim died at a nearby trauma center. Houston Police Department is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers.



A shooting outside a Houston AirBnB hosting a pool party left one man dead late Sunday night in northeast Houston. The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m., at 7101 Orville Street.

According to initial reports, several dozen people were at the party when gunshots were heard from the street in front of the property. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Partygoers rushed outside to perform CPR until Houston Fire Department (HFD) personnel arrived and took over medical efforts.

Despite their efforts, the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.