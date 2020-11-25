Houston residents asked to fill out COVID-19 vaccine survey

article

The Houston Health Department is asking residents to fill out a short survey about their perceptions of COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials say the information gathered will help inform efforts to ensure residents are educated and well-informed about the vaccine when it becomes available.

The survey is said to take about 7-10 minutes to fill out. It does not request personal information, officials say.

The survey asks questions about topics that include the impact of COVID-19 on residents’ lives, their trusted sources of information and their attitudes related to COVID-19.

Click here to take the survey in English.

Click here to take the survey in Spanish.