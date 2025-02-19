Renwick Drive shooting: Man charged with 18-year-old's shooting death; another suspect wanted, police say

The Brief William Emmanuel Martinez Landaverde, 21, has been charged with a deadly shooting. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jason Perez. Investigators believe Perez was shot by two male suspects during a robbery on January 31. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477)



A 21-year-old man has been charged with an 18-year-old's shooting death outside a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to police.

Renwick Drive shooting

What we know:

Police say William Emmanuel Martinez Landaverde, 21, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason Perez. Landaverde had already been arrested on February 3 for unrelated charges.

The shooting was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on January 31.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Renwick Drive and found Perez unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Perez was later pronounced deceased.

Initially, investigators believed Perez was shot during a robbery involving three suspects. Now, police say there were two suspects involved.

Police say the suspects were "two Hispanic males wearing black hoodies and blue jeans." They reportedly fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan.

What we don't know:

There is no other description of the second suspect or the vehicle they drove away in.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact one of the following:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)