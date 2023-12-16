Houston Regional AMBER Alert discontinued for Kaitlin Harris

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department tells FOX 26 that 10-year-old Kaitlin Harris has been located.

No additional information was released by authorities.

-----------------------

A Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Authorities are searching for 10-year-old Kaitlin Harris.

SUGGESTED: Harris County suspects accused of stealing lottery tickets; authorities seek identities

Kaitlin was last seen in the 500 block of Greens Road on Saturday.

Kaitlin Harris

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a design on it, and black pajama pants.

Kaitlin is described as a Black female, 4' tall, 89 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Anyone if information on Kaitlin's whereabouts is asked to contact Houston Police Department Dispatch at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.