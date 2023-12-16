Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing lottery tickets multiple times from a Harris County convenience store.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office released surveillance photos of the men and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

Authorities say constable deputies first responded to the Circle K located in the 13800 block of Spring Cypress Road on Nov. 28, when store management said that the two men had entered the business and stolen multiple lottery tickets.

The constable’s office says the suspects returned multiple times during the week and stole more lottery tickets. The last time was around 3 a.m. Dec. 15, officials say.

One suspect is described as a Black male with long dreadlocks, who was wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants during one of the incidents. The other suspect is described as a Black male wearing a brown Reebok tracksuit.

Authorities say they were seen driving different vehicles, but in one case they were in a silver Hyundai Sonata.

"If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472," Constable Mark Herman Constable Mark Herman said.