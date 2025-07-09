Southeast Houston: 18-year-old wanted in deadly parking lot shooting

The Brief Jermon Williams was shot and killed in May at a complex on Redford Street. 18-year-old Javeon Washington has been identified as a second suspect. Tyrell Robinson is in custody for the same shooting. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are looking for a second suspect in a man's shooting death at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Houston Redford street shooting: Second suspect wanted

Javeon Washington (Photo courtesy: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Houston police say 18-year-old Javeon Washington has been charged with capital murder for the death of 20-year-old Jermon Williams.

The shooting was reported on May 15 at about 2:30 a.m. Police were called to a complex in the 1400 block of Redford Street, near the Gulf Freeway and Edgebrook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim, now identified as Williams, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say 21-year-old Tyrell Robinson has been identified as a suspect. He has since been charged and arrested.

Washington has since been identified as another suspect in this case, and he remains at-large.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case or Javeon Washington's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)