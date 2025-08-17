North Houston: Two men stabbed by former roommate, sheriff says

The Brief Deputies were called to an apartment complex on Red Oak Drive on Saturday night. The suspect allegedly came back to the complex days after he was evicted by his now-former roommates. Both victims are said to be in serious condition, but their conditions aren't worsening.



A man was arrested in north Houston on Saturday after stabbing his two former roommates, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Houston crime: Men stabbed by former roommate

What we know:

On Saturday night, deputies were called to an apartment complex on Red Oak Drive, near the North Freeway and FM 1960.

Two stabbing victims were found at the scene and taken to a hospital. As of Sunday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says both men's conditions are serious, but they aren't getting worse.

The sheriff also announced the arrest of 25-year-old Trevon Thomas. Allegedly, Thomas used to live with the two victims and previously dated one of them.

The victims recently had Thomas evicted. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Thomas left the complex a couple of days ago, but returned to the complex and later stabbed the victims.

Thomas was taken into custody at the scene. He is said to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

There is no other information on what led up to the alleged stabbings.

The victims have not been identified. According to the sheriff, one of them is 43, and the other is 26.