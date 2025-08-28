Houston realtors say same man, now charged, sent them explicit images: 'It went on for 10 months'

The Brief Two Houston realtors allege Terrell Williams sent them explicit images. Williams is facing misdemeanor harassment charges for allegations by one of the women and another relator who did not wish to be mentioned. Mike Wong, HAR Safety Task Force Chair, shares safety advice he gives to realtors.



Houston relators are sharing their stories of harassment at the hands of a man sending them explicit images and pictures. The man accused now faces misdemeanor harassment charges.

Houston realtors allegedly harrassed

The backstory:

Jazmyn Sanders and Jasmine Davenport say enough is enough, and they want to put a stop to this man.

They say Terrell Williams sent them dozens of explicit texts and images.

Sanders claims she received her first text from Williams back in June 2024 and the harassment continued for almost a year off and on after he found her Instagram account.

Sanders claims Williams was using an iPhone, so it was easy to track him down and find who he was.

"The messages kept going for a few days. I finally changed my phone number. I had blocked him also, but he just kept on. Changed my phone number, went to TikTok, blocked that. Then it started again on my Google voice number that I started using that as my public number for any potential clients, and it went on for 10 months," said Sanders. "Most of the videos were kind of like from the mouth down to the private area of him just playing with himself. There was one video where he sent me where his whole entire face was in there."

Sanders pressed charges and, last week, Williams was picked up by Texas Rangers after another woman came forward claiming the same thing.

Court records show, on August 13, 2025, Williams allegedly sent another victim, who did not want to be identified, the same types of images, and he was charged yet again.

Right now, Williams is out on bond.

"When I first found out, I was shaking, I started crying because I think because I thought it was a sigh of relief," said Sanders. "It’s still something that I am trying to work through and figure out my processes. If and when I do start to do open houses again, I’m definitely not going to be there alone. I’ve considered hiring security for open house."

On Monday, Jasmine Davenport realized she too was a victim of Williams after seeing Sanders' posts online.

She claims Williams sent her explicit messages in May 2024, but they continued coming in from different numbers and by the second day she had changed her number.

"Actually, it said, ‘Me and my husband are moving from Atlanta, so we are interested in buying a property.' So sometimes, I ignore a lot of text messages because I get a lot of people who are not serious, but I decided to take this one serious," said Davenport. "I got a call at 3 in the morning and, of course, I’m not answering it, but he was blowing me up. So I answered, and it was just him making noises."

What they're saying:

Now, these two women want Williams to be held accountable because they fear for their safety while simply doing their job.

"I actually stopped doing open houses because of this situation, so I haven't done an open house since summer of 2024," said Sanders.

"I just want the justice system to take us seriously. And, looking at who he has been targeting, we all look the same. We're all the same color, we're all professional women, and giving him a $100 bond honestly sounds unacceptable," said Davenport.

Safety tips for Houston realtors

Big picture view:

Mike Wong, Safety Task Force Chair for the Houston Association of Realtors, spoke with FOX 26, sharing safety tips he shares with realtors.

Unfortunately, Wong says relators are easy to find since they publicize themselves for business. It can be easy to look up locations, open houses and more.

For other relators, Wong said he encourages situational awareness.

"It's just simply knowing what's going on around you," he said. "When you get to your office or get out of your car, look to see if anyone is there."

"It’s always advised to bring somebody with you to an open house. If you’re mentoring a new agent, bring them along and show them how you are conducting an open house," Wong continued. "Before you get to an open house, please get there early, turn on all the lights, decide where you are going to go and not going to go. You don’t want to walk towards a bedroom or closet where someone is following you."

"I you do defend yourself, please have training. "There are martial arts classes for everybody. There are self-defense classes that are taught specifically for women and relators," Wong said.

Wong also recommends relators use FOREWARN, which can help with background checks on potential clients.