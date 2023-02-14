The judge responsible for sentencing a man who pled guilty to child sex trafficking called his crimes "horrific" but she also said she was "struggling over what the right sentence should be."

She ultimately sentenced Aryion Jackson, who was an aspiring rapper, to 27 years in prison.

Jackson, according to court testimony, kept 12 girls and women in a house in Houston and trafficked them for sex, forcing them to earn $1,000 a day using drugs, threats, and beatings to get them to comply.

In court Tuesday, Jackson cried as he apologized to his victims, and their families, he told the judge he "never had a fair chance in life" and asked the judge for mercy.

Jackson previously pleaded guilty to "sex trafficking minors with force, fraud or coercion."

One of the 24-year-old’s victims was 15-year-old Kristen Galvan, who went missing back in January 2020, and still hasn’t been found.

"I don’t know where she is," Cory explained. "There’s been no new leads on her."

"As far as my knowledge is, he doesn’t know where she is but if he did, and he told me I definitely would tell that family I definitely would," says Jackson’s dad Steven said.

Aryion Jackson asked the judge for leniency because of his childhood. Mr. Jackson admits his son’s upbringing was troubling with parents often in prison and according to the judge, Jackson’s mom was a prostitute who was addicted to drugs.

"Yes, I did three terms in and out of prison," he said. "I myself was a product of the crack era. I got influenced early and had him young,"

Jackson’s father says he now won’t see his son for nearly 30 years.

"It’s very emotional because I don’t visit jails because I’ve been there too many times," he said.

"I mean, we’ve all come from difficult childhoods," Cory noted. "You can’t use that as an excuse. You don’t mess with children period. You don’t sell children."

"I just want to say to the family my heart goes out to you," Mr. Jackson said. "Me and my wife we pray for you guys. We wish your daughter will come back to you. I thank God my son didn’t get life and I hope he grows from this."

According to the prosecutor even while in the Harris County Jail, Jackson smuggled in drugs and cell phones and continued trafficking women while incarcerated.

Aryion Jackson’s mother is also charged with sex trafficking. Her trial begins Wednesday.