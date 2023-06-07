The City of Houston has plenty of activities to offer from kayaking in Buffalo Bayou to bicycling in Hermann Park. You can now add birdwatching to the list!

A new survey from Lawn Love looked at 200 of the biggest cities for its 2023 Best Cities for Birdwatching. Researchers examined several key factors including bird species, Audubon (non-profit birdwatching society) chapters, and most importantly, bird popularity.

Their data led researchers to rank Houston as the 3rd best city for birdwatching.

The Space City outranked other major cities in America like San Francisco and Chicago, which ranked 6th and 10th, respectively. Houston also outranked other Texas cities like Austin, which was named 9th best.

However, New York and San Diego took the top two spots for birdwatching.

For additional details and to see the report, click here.