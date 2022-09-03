Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey

article

It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress.

The survey looked at 150 of the largest U.S. cities and narrowed it down to different metrics from housing insecurity, food insufficiency, median household income, poverty rates, and the divorce rate, among other factors.

Houston fared better in comparison to other Texas cities such as Lubbock, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio, which actually were ranked 6th, 7th, and 8th worst, respectively.

To see the full report by SmartAsset, click here.