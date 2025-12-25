Tired driver crashed into 18-wheeler in Trinity County: dashcam video

The Brief Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shared video of a reported reckless driver crashing into an 18-wheeler. According to Sheriff Wallace, the driver was an elderly man who was tired and falling asleep at the wheel. Officials say no alcohol was involved. There were only minor injuries sustained from the crash.



Trinity County Sheriff's Office shared video of a scary crash involving an elderly man who was falling asleep at the wheel.

Tired elderly man crashes

The backstory:

On Christmas morning, Sheriff Woody Wallace said they were called about a reckless driver and when deputies found the vehicle, they were unable to get the vehicle to stop.

The video shows the vehicle crashing into an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Wallace, the driver was an elderly man who was tired and falling asleep at the wheel. Officials say no alcohol was involved.

Multiple vehicles were damaged, but there were only minor injuries.

What you can do:

Trinity County Sheriff's Office says fatigue slows reaction time and affects judgment. They shared the following tips for traveling this holiday season:

Get plenty of rest

Take frequent breaks

Pull over if you feel drowsy

Do not push yourself to keep driving