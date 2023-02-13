Bad news for athletes in Houston, as a recent study found the city to be one of the worst for running.

A survey by ARRIS Composites about running habits examined several factors like safety, and pollution to find the best and worst cities for runners in America and talked to 1,000 people to get their thoughts.

Its findings lead them to rank Houston as the 4th worst city for runners. In fact, Houston was one of three Texas cities that were listed among the Top 10 Worst Running Cities along with San Antonio and Fort Worth, which came out at 6th and 9th, respectively.

Memphis meanwhile was ranked the very worst for running, while San Francisco took the title of the best city for running.

To see the full report and how other cities ranked, click here.