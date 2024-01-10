Houston Public Works warning residents to only flush the 3 P's

Houston Public Works is sending a warning to residents ahead of the plummeting temperatures to remember to only flush certain things down the toilet.

Officials said toilets aren't trash cans and the only thing that should be flushed are pee, poo, and toilet paper.

Flushing the wrong thing can strain the city's pipes, which could cause an even bigger problem later.

If your item isn't one of the three p's, be sure to dispose of that item in a trash can.

To learn more about how you can protect the city's pipes, click here.