Houston private school closes for 2 weeks over COVID-19 concerns

A private school in Houston is closing for two weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.

According to Saint Thomas' Episcopal School, the school will close immediately due to a student's possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The notice posted on Tuesday did not share further details, but the school said more information would be released on Wednesday.

So far, 14 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the greater Houston area.

The latest is a presumptive case in Harris County that was reported Tuesday night. The woman in her 20s recently returned from Italy and exhibited mild flu-like symptoms, according to Harris County Public Health.

Montgomery County also reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials say the man in his 40s is under isolation at a local hospital.

