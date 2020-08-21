Houston prepares for strong storms amid pandemic response

The City of Houston has its hands full, preparing for the possibility of a major storm early next week while also tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner The City of Houston is very experienced in responding to bad storms, hurricanes, and flooding, but nobody has experience handling a virus pandemic in that weather.

“This coming week will be the third anniversary of Harvey,” said Turner. “Interestingly two weather systems in the gulf.”

Houston’s fire chief announced his department is securing fuel and equipment and making sure high water vehicles are ready. And the police chief says his department has 10 high water vehicles and 20 boats ready to deploy. The chief asking citizens to stay off the water if a storm hits.

The mayor says the storm is approaching as the city’s death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 696 people.

“In addition to your hurricane preparedness kit, please put a few other things in there, and that is your mask—at least two or threesome sanitizer or soap, however, you want to do it,” said Turner.

The mayor says if the city needs to open shelters for storm victims, masks will be required to get in. He added the George R. Brown Convention Center is ready for use if needed for staging or shelter.

“We are preparing for the worst; hoping for the best, but there are some modifications to our whole preparedness plan as a result of the pandemic,” said Turner.

City officials are reminding everyone to turn around don’t drown. They say it only takes 18 inches of water for your car to be swept away.

The city is also recommending that people avoid leaving their garbage out in the coming days. This will help prevent clogged storms sewers. If you do see a clogged sewer, call 311.