Houston Premium Outlets theft: Nearly $2,000 worth of sunglasses stolen

Harris County investigators are searching for the suspect who stole more than $1,800 in sunglasses from an outlet.

Sunglasses theft from Houston Premium Outlets

Constable Mark Herman reported on Wednesday, deputies were called to the Houston Premium Outlets in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway.

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook

According to officials, between 6 and 7 p.m., an unknown suspect entered a store and stole around $1,805 worth of sunglasses before leaving the store.

Deputies are working to identify the suspect involved in the theft.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Harris County Constable Mark Herman's office or your local law enforcement agency.