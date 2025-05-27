Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 1:20 AM CDT until TUE 2:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 9:19 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Brazoria County, Brazos County, Washington County, Austin County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, San Jacinto County, Jackson County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Inland Jackson County, Inland Harris County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston power outage tracker: Over 181,000 customers without power in Houston area

Updated  May 27, 2025 1:48am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Strong and severe storms moving through the Houston area are causing numerous power outages.

According to Centerpoint Energy, as of 1:50 a.m., 154,710 customers are currently without power due to the weather. 

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint Energy. 

For the latest on power outages from Centerpoint Energy, click here

According to Entergy, as of 1:50 a.m, 26,999 customers are without power. 

For the latest Entergy power outages, click here

The Source: Information from CenterPoint Energy and Entergy. 

