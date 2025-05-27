Houston power outage tracker: Over 181,000 customers without power in Houston area

Strong and severe storms moving through the Houston area are causing numerous power outages.

According to Centerpoint Energy, as of 1:50 a.m., 154,710 customers are currently without power due to the weather.

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint Energy.

According to Entergy, as of 1:50 a.m, 26,999 customers are without power.

