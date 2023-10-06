Those who loved Robert Denzel Jones gathered Friday evening at the intersection where he lost his life on 8010 Bauman in Houston.

On Sept. 30, Jones, a postal worker, was going southbound on Baumam trying to make a left turn at Julia Street.

Police say a Ford Expedition driven by 43-year-old Jesus Gutierrez struck the back of the postal truck flipping it over and ejecting Jones. This caused the truck to fall into a ditch and land on top of the postal worker who authorities believe flipped out of the truck when it tipped over, officials say.

Jones was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Loved ones gathered to share some of their favorite memories of the much-loved mail carrier.

"He was a great kid never met a stranger in his life," said Robert's father Robert Jones Sr. "He would help anybody he worked hard to take care of his family he loved his mom he loved his dad he loved his stepdad he loved his siblings."

Gutierrez, who has a lengthy criminal history, is charged with failure to stop and render aid, a felony, and making a false police report, a misdemeanor.