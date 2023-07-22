It's time to visit your own Barbie Dreamhouse here in Houston all thanks to a local dessert bar.

From July 28 to August 20, Popfancy Dessert Bar will turn into a life-sized dollhouse cafe of all things pink and Barbie from 1 to 10 p.m. daily. The location will offer a limited-themed menu of different desserts, drinks, and food options.

Guests will have different photo opportunities, a chance to participate in trivia nights, themed fashion weeks, and enjoy a live DJ on the weekends.

The event is free for all ages and offers walk in's. Popfancy Dessert Bar offers fast-pass reservations for Friday to Sunday, which are recommended on busy weekends to help reduce the wait time.

You can book reservations and get more information online at the Popfancy website.