Houston police: Suspect in custody after shooting at car wash, chase

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting a man he tried to rob at a car wash and later leading police on a chase, authorities say.

The incident began at a car wash in the 2000 block of Broadway Street around 11:42 p.m. Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say a wrecker with two people inside were at the carwash, and the passenger got out to put coins into the machine to start the wash.

That’s when they were approached by a grey Dodge Durango, and the driver of the SUV – the suspect – got out.

Police believe the suspect was attempting to rob the wrecker passenger when the suspect shot the passenger.

Police say the victim did have a weapon and was able to shoot at the suspect’s vehicle before the suspect left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be stable.

Another wrecker was behind the car wash and chased after the suspect, but lost sight of him, police say. Officers broadcasted a description of the vehicle.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to HPD, an officer saw the vehicle, tried to stop it, and there was a chase that lasted for a few minutes.

Police say the suspect crashed near I-610 and Long, and he got out and ran. An HPD K9 and helicopter were brought in to search.

Advertisement

According to HPD, a K9 dog caught the suspect and he was taken into custody. Police say the suspect is being treated for a dog bite, and he will face charges.