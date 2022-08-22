Houston police: Suspect charged after death of man, 81, who was knocked down, kicked

article

A suspect has been charged following the death of an 81-year-old man who was knocked to the ground and kicked after leaving a library earlier this month, Houston police say.

Police say Rico Moreno, 40, has been charged with murder. He is in the Harris County Jail.

According to police, Noah Lewis, 81, left a library in the 500 block of Lamar Street around 12:15 p.m. July 11 and was assaulted by a male suspect. Police say the suspect knocked Lewis to the ground and kicked him.

A Harris County deputy who was working an extra job nearby was alerted to the incident. Police say a male suspect, Moreno, was detained.

Lewis was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away on August 15 from his injuries sustained in the assault, police say.