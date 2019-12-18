Houston Police still need tips to identify suspects behind stabbing and robbery spree

As leads begin to dry up, Detective Jeff Brieden with the Houston Police Department’s robbery division is renewing the plea for information on two Hispanic men behind a series of stabbings and robberies.

“People have been seriously hurt but somebody is going to get killed if we don’t put a stop to it,” Brieden told FOX 26.

The crime spree occurred on December 2. Brieden says the same men are behind five separate attacks that occurred within five hours of each other in Southeast Houston. The first attacked occured at 910 Redwood at an apartment complex around 6:10 p.m. The second incident occurred at 6113 Gulf Freeway along a walkway at around 6:40 p.m. The third incident occurred at Mason Park at around 7 p.m. The fourth incident occurred at an apartment complex located at 2520 Beatty at around 10:45 p.m. The fifth incident occurred at the Fernandes Food Mart, located at 6275 Griggs at 11:10 p.m.

"There’s not a thing to say that this isn’t going to happen again, and that’s what concerns us the most," Brieden added.

Police say the suspects got away with some of the victims' phones and wallets. They are believed to be seen in this black Cadillac sedan.

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic man who was wearing a white shirt while stabbing the victims. The second suspect is described as being a Hispanic man in dark clothing that held a gun on them.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.