Houston police searching for suspect in deadly shooting of 39-year-old man

Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Mcilhenny Street.

Police say the victim and the suspect were visiting a residence when they got into an altercation.

Authorities say the victim decided to leave and the suspect followed him outside.

According to police, the two men were then involved in an altercation in the street, and the victim was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a silver SUV.

