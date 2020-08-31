Houston Police searching for suspect after deadly gas station shooting

Houston Police are currently investigating a shooting that they responded to on Monday, Aug. 31, around 1:30 a.m.

The victim, Curtis Johnson, 37 was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station at 10900 Beechnut Street in Houston.

At this point, Houston Police believe that both the suspect and Johnson made their way inside the gas station.

After Johnson drove his car away from the gas pump the suspect started shooting at the vehicle. Johnson lost control of the car and slammed into a post.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot. This is an ongoing investigation as police search for the suspect described as a Hispanic male.