Houston police searching for missing woman said to have dementia

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are looking for 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins.

Jenkins was last seen on food at the 3500 block of Lydia Street.

Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2" tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Capri pants, and brown shoes.

Authorities stated Jenkins has dementia, but knows her name.

If you have any information on where Jenkins may be, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.