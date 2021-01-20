Houston police searching for missing person reportedly diagnosed with dementia

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person reportedly diagnosed with dementia.



Authorities are looking for 73-year-old Riley Clarence Whitley.



Whitley was last seen in the Houston Medical Center on Wednesday.



He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a blue jean jacket, blue jean pants, and brown boots.



If you have any information on Whitley’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840 or (713) 884-3131.

