The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Mary Louise Johnson





Authorities are looking for 84-year-old Mary Louise Johnson, who was last seen in north Houston.



Johnson was last seen leaving the 8300 block of Constellation Lane in an unknown direction wearing a gown on February 29.

Johnson is described as a black woman, weighing about 200 lbs and 5'3, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Johnson is diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.