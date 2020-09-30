Houston police searching for missing person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.



Police are looking for Roger Agnew, 69.



Agnew was last seen at the 1900 block of East TC Jester Boulevard at the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail leaving in an unknown direction on Wednesday.

Agnew is 5'11", 140 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Authorities said Agnew was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.



Police said that Agnew is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

If you have any information on Agnew’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840.