Houston police searching for missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's

The Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit needs your help locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for Harvey Carey, 62.

Carey was last seen Tuesday leaving the 400 block of West Pierce Street in an unknown direction of travel.

Carey was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray shorts and dark colored shoes.

Police said Carey is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.



If you have any information on Carey’s whereabouts, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.