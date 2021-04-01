Houston police searching for missing elderly person

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly person diagnosed with dementia.



77-year-old Derrick "Ruthland" Brown was last seen leaving his home at the 3000 block of Porter Street in Southeast Houston on Wednesday.

Authorities said Brown left on foot on his way to the store and has not returned home.

Born was last seen wearing glasses, burgundy shirt, gray sweater, dark dress pants, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Missing Person Unit at (832) 394-1840.