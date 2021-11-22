Houston police searching for missing elderly man last seen on Sunday

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man last seen on Sunday.



Authorities are looking for 87-year-old Willie McKneel.



McKneel is described as a Black male, 5’10" tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes.



McKneel was last seen at the 13400 block of Candleshade Lane on Sunday in an unknown direction of travel.

He was last seen wearing brown pants, black hat, gray shoes, and jacket.

CLICK HERE FOR MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE



Police said McKneel is diagnosed with dementia.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



If you’ve seen McKneel, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s at (832) 394-1840.

