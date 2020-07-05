Houston police searching for missing 9-year-old

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to a release, authorities are looking for Kenyon O’Bryant.

Authorities said O’Bryant was last seen leaving the 800 block of W. Greens Road on Saturday at 6 p.m.

O’Bryant is described as a Black male, 4’9” tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, blue shorts, and black Nike slides.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Advertisement

If you have any information concerning O’Bryant, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.