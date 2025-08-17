Houston police search for suspect in gas station shooting

article

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot at a gas station in northeast Houston on Saturday night and is expected to survive. The victim was found in his vehicle and taken to a hospital by the fire department. Authorities have not released any details about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.



Northeast Houston Shooting

What we know:

Houston police responded to a shooting call at 11:15 p.m. and found the victim inside his vehicle in the 3000 block of Altoona. He was taken to a local hospital by the fire department.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a gas station at Hirsch Road and Cavalcade Street. According to police, the man had been talking to another person when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.