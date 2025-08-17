Houston police search for suspect in gas station shooting
HOUSTON - A 40-year-old man is expected to survive after a shooting at a gas station in northeast Houston on Saturday night.
Northeast Houston Shooting
What we know:
Houston police responded to a shooting call at 11:15 p.m. and found the victim inside his vehicle in the 3000 block of Altoona. He was taken to a local hospital by the fire department.
Investigators determined the shooting happened at a gas station at Hirsch Road and Cavalcade Street. According to police, the man had been talking to another person when the shooting happened.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.