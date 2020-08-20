Houston Police search for man wanted in fatal stabbing

article

The Houston Police Department is asking for your help in finding Treveon Damarcus Bennett who has been charged with murder.

The 26-year-old is wanted in the fatal stabbing of William Darrett, 26, that occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Dunlave St.

According to Houston Police, Darrett was at an apartment protecting a friend, who was the mother of Bennett's children. She had reportedly been assaulted by Bennett earlier that day.

Police say Bennett made entry to the apartment and got into a struggle with Darrett. During the altercation, Bennett stabbed Darrett, who died at the scene.

Bennett then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

