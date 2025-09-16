Houston police say no evidence of kidnapping after report near school

The Brief Houston police say there is no evidence of a kidnapping outside of a school. Police received a report that a girl was forced into a vehicle Tuesday morning. HISD says no students have been reported missing from the school.



Houston police say no evidence of a kidnapping was found after a report of a girl being forced into a vehicle near Lewis Elementary School.

Report prompts kidnapping investigation

According to Houston police, they were called around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report that someone witnessed a girl being forced into a vehicle in the 6700 block of Tipperary Lane. She was reported to be around 10 or 11 years old.

Houston police say officers investigated and found no evidence that anyone was taken.

What they're saying:

Houston ISD says no students have been reported missing.

"HISD PD is assisting area law enforcement to investigate reports of an attempted abduction near one of our schools. Student safety is our number one priority, and we take these reports very seriously," the district said in a statement.