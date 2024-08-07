A toddler is back home with her family this morning after being found wandering alone in northeast Houston last night. The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Camay Street and Tidwell Road.

Authorities say a concerned neighbor discovered the little girl walking by herself and immediately called the police. The Houston Police Department (HPD) received a call from the parents about their missing daughter before arriving at the scene.

The family resides in the 9900 block of Shady Timber, less than a quarter-mile from where the toddler was found. It's believed that the child wandered out of her house. Upon arrival, HPD officers requested the Houston Fire Department (HFD) to conduct a thorough check-up of the child.

After ensuring she was unharmed, HPD officers concluded their investigation and safely returned the toddler to her parents and sibling.