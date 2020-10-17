Houston police officer suffers minor injuries in overnight crash
A Houston police officer is recovering from minor injuries after being involved in an accident in Houston's Sunnyside overnight.
It happened after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Scott Street.
Houston police say the officer was traveling northbound on Scott St. when a vehicle traveling southbound made a left turn in front of the officer.
Witnesses say neither vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash.
Both female drivers were transported to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash as a DWI incident.