Off-duty Houston Police sergeant arrested, charged with DWI
HOUSTON - An off-duty Houston Police sergeant was arrested on Saturday on a DWI charge, HPD confirms.
Off-duty Houston sergeant arrested
What we know:
Houston Police confirmed with FOX 26 that Sergeant Michael Donato was arrested Saturday morning. He was off-duty at the time.
Records confirm the 55-year-old was charged with DWI. As of this report, he remains in jail on a $100 bond.
HPD says Sgt. Donato has been relieved of his duties as the Internal Affairs Unit investigates.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.