Off-duty Houston Police sergeant arrested, charged with DWI

The Brief Houston Police confirmed Sgt. Michael Donato was arrested Saturday morning while off-duty. Sgt. Donato has been relieved of his position during an internal investigation.



An off-duty Houston Police sergeant was arrested on Saturday on a DWI charge, HPD confirms.

Off-duty Houston sergeant arrested

What we know:

Houston Police confirmed with FOX 26 that Sergeant Michael Donato was arrested Saturday morning. He was off-duty at the time.

Records confirm the 55-year-old was charged with DWI. As of this report, he remains in jail on a $100 bond.

HPD says Sgt. Donato has been relieved of his duties as the Internal Affairs Unit investigates.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.