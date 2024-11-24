Houston police officer involved in fiery crash

article

A Houston police officer is recovering after he crashed into a construction site early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in Houston's East End area, on East Navigation Blvd. as the officer was responding to another call.

According to police, the officer overcorrected and crashed into the construction site, causing his cruiser to catch on fire.

The officer was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries to his wrist.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.