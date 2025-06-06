Houston police officer involved in crash on US-290 feeder road

The Brief An officer was involved in a crash during a traffic stop on Friday morning. Three vehicles, including a patrol car, appear to have been involved. Two people were taken to the hospital, including the officer.



Houston police are investigating a crash involving an officer on Friday morning.

Officer-involved crash in NW Houston

What we know:

The crash occurred on the feeder road of the US-290 Northwest Freeway near the Hollister exit around 5:10 a.m.

According to Houston police, an officer was conducting a traffic stop when the patrol vehicle was struck from behind.

SkyFOX aerials showed an 18-wheeler, the patrol SUV and a damaged sedan at the scene.

Police confirm the officer and another person were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at the scene. We will update this story as we get more information.