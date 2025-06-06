Houston police officer involved in crash on US-290 feeder road
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a crash involving an officer on Friday morning.
Officer-involved crash in NW Houston
What we know:
The crash occurred on the feeder road of the US-290 Northwest Freeway near the Hollister exit around 5:10 a.m.
According to Houston police, an officer was conducting a traffic stop when the patrol vehicle was struck from behind.
SkyFOX aerials showed an 18-wheeler, the patrol SUV and a damaged sedan at the scene.
Police confirm the officer and another person were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing at the scene. We will update this story as we get more information.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department, Houston Transtar and SkyFOX aerials of the scene.