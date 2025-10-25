The Brief A Houston police officer was injured in a crash on I-45 near West Road. Police say the officer was helping with traffic control for a previous crash when a pickup truck plowed into his patrol vehicle. The officer was last reported to be in stable condition.



A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver plowed into his patrol vehicle along the I-45 North Freeway on Saturday morning, authorities say.

Officer injured in crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the entrance ramp to the North Freeway just before West Road.

According to police, the officer was at the scene of a previous crash on the freeway and was using his patrol vehicle to block drivers from entering the entrance ramp.

A Houston police officer was injured in a crash on the I-45 North Freeway at West Road.

As he was blocking traffic, a pickup truck crashed into the officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer, HPD says.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The officer and the driver of the pickup truck have not been identified. Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.